ABQ BioPark lions set to transfer to another zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lion siblings Kenya and Dixie are expected to be transferred to another zoo.

ABQ BioPark officials said the transfer will allow the zoo to move forward with plans to update the Catwalk.

“The existing lion habitat here at the zoo is part of a 40-year-old exhibit complex,” said Stephanie Stowell, BioPark director. “The Catwalk was built here at the BioPark in 1984.”

The BioPark is planning a complete overhaul of the space.

“That’s why this move was so critical, to open up space for, you know, to create space for us needed for us to make the modifications to the Catwalk that we’ve all been looking forward to for so many years,” Stowell said.

Officials said a move this complex requires several stages of review before it can be finalized. According to officials, the zoo still has an unlikely option to decline the transfer.

“A lot of it is still evolving, until the wheels are off the ground and we’re moving, there’s still a lot of details that we’re working through with the other facility,” Stowell said.

Kenya and Dixie have been at the zoo since 2016.

Click on the video above for the full story.