ABQ BioPark reveals first names on naughty and nice lists
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s that time of the year again when the ABQ BioPark says Santa Claus relies upon animal care staff to make his Naughty or Nice list.
Sheila, for instance, is on the Naughty list.
According to the BioPark, Sheila has been throwing his and his neighbors’ bowls on the ground when he needs attention. He’s also been flying at new staff’s heads and sweeping for their feet – but doesn’t he look so sweet?
Then, we have Chopper and Bertha who made it on the Nice list. Chopper shared his birthday enrichment while Bertha has “been a super good girl” and cooperated well during her eyecare.
If you want to follow along with who makes each list, check out the BioPark’s X/Twitter page.
It's crunch time at the North Pole; Santa relies on the ABQ BioPark animal care staff to help with his Naughty or Nice list each year. The results are in, let's look! At the top of the NAUGHTY list is Sheila the sulfur-crested cockatoo, nominated for the 4th year in a row. 1/3— ABQ BioPark (@abqbiopark) December 13, 2023