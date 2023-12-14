ABQ BioPark reveals first names on naughty and nice lists

The BioPark puts out this list every year of which animals are on the naughty list and which are on the nice list, so who is on it this year?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s that time of the year again when the ABQ BioPark says Santa Claus relies upon animal care staff to make his Naughty or Nice list.

Sheila, for instance, is on the Naughty list.

According to the BioPark, Sheila has been throwing his and his neighbors’ bowls on the ground when he needs attention. He’s also been flying at new staff’s heads and sweeping for their feet – but doesn’t he look so sweet?

Then, we have Chopper and Bertha who made it on the Nice list. Chopper shared his birthday enrichment while Bertha has “been a super good girl” and cooperated well during her eyecare.

If you want to follow along with who makes each list, check out the BioPark’s X/Twitter page.