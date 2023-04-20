ABQ BioPark sets Earth Day e-waste recycling event, discounted admission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark is offering a special incentive for anyone who recycles their electronics for Earth Day this Saturday.

The BioPark is hosting an e-waste recycling event Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Anyone who recycles accepted items during the event will get $1 off admission.

The discount applies to the BioPark Zoo or BioPark Botanic Gardens and Aquarium. It applies to every member of your party, meaning each person gets $1 off.

Find a list of accepted items and more details on this event by clicking here.