ABQ BioPark warns of ticket scam

BioPark officials are warning people not to get duped by a scam going around.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at the ABQ BioPark are warning the public about a nationwide general admission ticket scam affecting them.

Zoos in U.S. states such as Tennessee, California, Virginia, Minnesota and other states have reported a scam promoting $6.95 tickets online. Now, it’s come to New Mexico.

“We have now confirmed that the $6.95 ticket scam making the rounds online has targeted us,” BioPark officials said.

Officials reminded everyone that regular admission tickets can only be purchased on their website here.

They’re asking you to share their social media post and to report any posts pushing the ticket scam.