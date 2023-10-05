ABQ BioPark Zoo opens new Asia exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The long-awaited, four-and-a-half-acre Asia exhibit is complete at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo. It’s the biggest expansion at the zoo in decades.

On Thursday, BioPark officials, Mayor Tim Keller, and first graders at Dolores Gonzales Elementary cut the ribbon to celebrate the new exhibit.

It’s the new home for snow leopards, Malayan tigers, Steller’s sea eagles, orangutans, and siamangs.

“Asia brings you closer to animals than we have ever done before,” said Allyson Zahm, the BioPark’s guest experience manager. “We have special zones for the animal care staff to work with animals and bring those trainings right up front.”

They also have backstage birthing dens and prenatal care areas for the Malaysian tiger and the snow leopards at the zoo, so officials are hoping for cubs someday.

The new space is designed for animals to share spaces, and interact like they would in the wild.

“Everyone has to come out and see it and you’re going to be wowed,” said Lynn Tupa, zoo manager. “You’re going to see a lot of activity from our animals.”

There are two other exciting exhibits under construction at the BioPark – the Australia exhibit and the Heritage Farm at the Botanic Garden.