ABQ carjacking victim gets answers after stolen car found in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Exactly three weeks ago, KOB shared the story of a local musician who was robbed at gunpoint across the street from a northeast Albuquerque church. Her car and everything inside of it, including her $8,000 violin, was taken by a masked man.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told KOB her nightmare may finally be coming to an end, after police arrested two suspects and found the stolen 2015 Honda Accord in Santa Fe Sunday morning.

Santa Fe police said they caught up with Luis Olivas and Bethany Roybal, while responding to a woman’s report that a suspicious car was parked in her driveway. Police said they ran the plates, realized the car was stolen, and had the vehicle surrounded before the two suspects had a chance to escape.



Roybal faced a Santa Fe judge Monday afternoon and faces charges for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.



Olivas –who is charged with receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles – was not cooperative with the court, so the judge decided to move his first appearance to Tuesday’s docket.



But are Olivas and Roybal the same man and woman who were caught on camera trying to sell the victim’s violin in Albuquerque on Oct. 14? Surveillance video also shows the pair driving her car to Robertson & Sons music shop. Santa Fe police say it is too soon to make that call.

Either way, the victim said she gets her car back and her sense of safety.

“I’m feeling better,” she told KOB 4. “I’m feeling ready. I’m feeling ready to close… to close on this.”