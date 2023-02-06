ABQ City Council to address bus safety, short-term rentals and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors will meet Monday night to address proposals on bus safety, short-term rentals and more.

The City Council will likely vote on an ordinance stipulating the following in Albuquerque’s short-term rental code:

Capping the number of permits at 1,200 Limit the number of rental properties a person can have to 3 Increase penalties for those who break this ordinance

Mayor Keller believes this ordinance would help improve what he says is a housing shortage in the city.

The ordinance has sparked debate online, with some saying the city doesn’t have the right to set rental terms. Other people, like those at the People’s Housing Project, say the ordinance doesn’t go far enough.

“I felt a little excited. This was something that we proposed and one of our demands is that all short-term rentals [like AirBnBs] should be banned. We don’t think there should be rental properties of 29 days or less based on the housing crisis we are in and our thoughts about housing,” said Nick Rimmer, an organizer with the People’s Housing Project.

Also on the agenda, once again, is a proposal to improve safety on public buses and other transportation.

Since the city made it free to ride the bus, a report shows there has been a 25% increase in calls for security service at bus stops.

There’s also a resolution for a 5% boost in salaries of bilingual city workers, including interpreters who can communicate using American Sign Language. As of now, bilingual workers do not get extra pay.

The Albuquerque City Council meeting kicks off at 5 p.m. Monday. Click here for more details.