ABQ city councilor previews grand opening of Route 66 Visitor Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The much-anticipated Route 66 Visitor Center will finally host a formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration this Friday.

The event will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., September 30, with live music from Al Hurricane Jr. and The JDs, plus food trucks, vendors and more, including a car show.

Park and ride is recommended for attendees. The park and ride lots are available at Herrera Coaches, 10605 Central Ave. NW, and the transit park and ride lot at Central and Unser.

More information is available by watching Danielle Todesco’s interview with City Councilor Klarissa Peña – and by visiting their website, where you can learn how to sign up to be a vendor or participate in the car show.

