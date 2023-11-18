ABQ Health, Housing and Homelessness Department offers volunteering opportunities

Homelessness is an ongoing issue in Albuquerque but now there are new opportunities for folks to be a part of the city's efforts to address it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homelessness is an ongoing issue in Albuquerque but now there are new opportunities for folks to be a part of the city’s efforts to address it.

From the Gateway Center to the West Side Emergency Shelter, starting Thanksgiving the city’s new Health Housing and Homelessness Department is offering multiple volunteering opportunities for those who want to give back to their community.

“The great thing is that there’s many ways. So, we have one-time events like this Thanksgiving event. We also have recurring shifts. So, we have donation organization management, that’s going to happen at our facility. So, it can be an ongoing thing,” Homeless Public Outreach volunteer Rachael Hernandez said.

On Thursday, the HHH department posted its first volunteer event – meal service at homeless shelters on Thanksgiving. In just a few hours, all the spots were claimed.

“We are overwhelmed by the response from the community, they have a need to give and to help serve. And they came out they came to our call to action,” Hernandez said.

If you wanted to volunteer with the city but didn’t get a slot on Thanksgiving, there are many more ways to donate your time.

“We still have a lot of opportunities available. We need people who want to read to our kids who are at our shelter for families, we need people who will organize things that have been donated, and we need donations,” Homeless Innovations officer Maria Wolfe said.

An easy way to drop off donated clothes, blankets, or toys is at the Desert Sky Cafe in City Hall right next to Civic Plaza — there is a big blue box waiting for you.

“Everybody wants to be involved in our community. And I think that you can start in a little way, by giving your time,” Hernandez said.

If you want to volunteer, you can find opportunities here.