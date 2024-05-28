ABQ Isotopes homestand: Women in Sports Night, Taco Tuesday, Pride Night and more

Albuquerque Isotopes are home again with several special nights. Forest Stulting stopped by to talk about it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes have a homestand going on out at The Lab, Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, and a lot is going on.

Tuesday, May 28, is Taco Tuesday. Then, Friday is Women in Sports Night. The first 3,000 fans will get trucker hats.

Saturday is June 1 which kicks off Pride Month. That means Saturday is Pride Night at Isotopes Park. There will be fireworks after the game, weather permitting.

Then, Sunday is Science Night.

Forest Stulting, of the Albuquerque Isotopes, stopped by to talk about all these events during their homestand in the video above.