ABQ Isotopes, nonprofit team up for ‘Star Wars’ jersey benefit auction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are auctioning off signed, game-worn Star Wars jerseys to support a local nonprofit.
The auction is supporting IncredAble Adaptive MMA, a nonprofit that helps introduce mixed martial arts to youth with physical & cognitive challenges and/or challenging living conditions.
This morning, one of the nonprofit’s coaches and the Isotopes’ director of media relations joined us to talk about this benefit auction. More information is in the video above and on the auction website.