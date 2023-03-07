ABQ native Cristian Nava signs extension with NM United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has announced that Cristian Nava has signed a contract extension that will see him continue with the club through at least the end of the 2024 season.

Nava grew up in Albuquerque, and attended Albuquerque High School before joining the United Academy in 2021. In 2021, he also became the first United player to sign an academy contract, allowing him to play with the first team and the United Academy simultaneously.

On May 25 last year, Nava scored his first goal as a member of the first team, en route to a 7-0 victory over Phoenix Rising.

He ended his first pro season with two goals and two assists.