ABQ police: Man fatally shot in alleged domestic dispute at hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a possible domestic dispute that led to a man being shot and killed at a northeast Albuquerque hotel.

Around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to domestic violence call at the InTown Suites Extended Stay, 4676 Commerce Drive N.E. Upon arrival, a man was found shot and killed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible “justifiable homicide.” No possible offenders are outstanding, police say.

No further details are available at this time.