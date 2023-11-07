ABQ Ride increases staffing numbers after hiring events

Staffing numbers are heading in the right direction for ABQ Ride after two successful hiring events last month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Staffing numbers are heading in the right direction for ABQ Ride after two successful hiring events last month.

But the effort to turn things around has been going on a lot longer.

Now, ABQ Ride riders can get excited about these recent numbers because it serves plenty of regulars.

“I don’t have a car. So yeah, I depend on the bus. It’s kind of my office sometimes,” said Anton Kozikowski, an ABQ Ride rider.

Leaders say riders like Kozikowski are about to see some positive change city-wide.

“We’re really seeing improvements that we’ve been working towards for a really long time,” said ABQ Ride Spokesperson Megan Holocomb.

That includes improving staffing numbers across the agency.

Two hiring events last month helped get them back on the right track.

“We’re seeing a really big increase in folks entering the hiring process. So we’re really excited to see them come on board,” said Holcomb.

Leaders handed out 76 conditional offers for 44 bus drivers, 19 Sun Van chauffeurs, and six mechanics. They started the hiring process for most applicants on the spot.

“This one really helped me actually get in the door, get an interview and complete the process,” said Shawn Chavez, an ABQ Ride applicant.

“It’s that essential service that people really need. So having a full staff is huge. It allows us to be able to really do what we’re meant to do,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb says staffing and safety also go hand in hand. They’ll continue weekly meetings with ACS, APD, and Metro Security about how to make more improvements.

In the meantime, more drivers on the routes mean more eyes watching out for potential issues.

“We just really want to make sure that our riders have safe, accessible service that’s, you know, reliable and is on time,” Holcomb said.

More improvements to a system that already gets a thumbs up from some.

“I think we’re on the way to a really top-notch transit system out here,” said Kozikowski.

ABQ Ride already has another hiring event scheduled for January.

APD got funding for 23 sworn transit safety officers earlier this year. Reps say there are two currently in the academy and could be on buses by December.

If you’re interested in applying online, click here for more information.