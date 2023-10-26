ABQ Ride to host hiring event Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — ABQ Ride is hosting a hiring event Friday to curb a worker shortage that has forced cutbacks to bus routes in Albuquerque.

The hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ken Sanchez (formerly Daytona) Transit Facility.

An on-site HR team will be there to help with the application process. ABQ Ride will conduct same-day interviews, facility tours, hands-on bus demos and Q&A time with current employees.

This comes as the city’s Transit Department estimates they need to fill around 40% of their entire bus-driving staff. They’re also looking for more than a dozen mechanics.

A spokesperson said they have been dealing with a worker shortage since the start of the pandemic, but a recent surge of retirements and firings only made things worse. She added that some drivers are working overtime shifts to help keep things on track.

Officials say they will operate at just 60% of their pre-pandemic levels until they can hire and train new bus drivers.

The city is also offering extra benefits.

