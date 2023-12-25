ABQ Ride hosts 58th Luminaria Tour

ABQ Ride has been putting on the Luminaria Tour for the past 58 years, but luminarias started long before that.

The tradition of putting up lanterns in brown paper bags filled with sand started over 300 years ago.

This year’s bus tour was sold out, but people can still walk around the Country Club Neighborhood and Old Town for free.

KOB 4 went out earlier Sunday to see how the community was preparing for the event. We saw families setting up hundreds of brown paper bags.

We also ran into Boy Scout Troop 444. They help set up the luminarias to raise money so they can do things like weekend camp outs, summer camps and more.

Assistant Scoutmaster Felipe Rael says it’s a unique tradition everyone should see.

“I think this is just a unique American tradition, whether we call it a luminaria or farolito. Just that little light on one of the darkest days of the year in preparation for Christmas, it’s just a beautiful event and one of the real treasures of our city,” said Rael.

The Boy Scouts will be out Monday to clean up the luminarias they put out.

