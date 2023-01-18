ABQ Ride’s Sun Van scheduling system slowly getting back to normal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city’s Sun Van scheduling software is slowly getting back to normal after experiencing technical difficulties.

City officials said Wednesday morning the system was back up and running but not to full capacity. On Tuesday, they halted digital booking for ABQ Ride’s Sun Van.

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this places on our Sun Van riders. ABQ Ride is working as quickly as we can to fully restore the software to its original capabilities,” said Leslie Keener, transit director for the City of Albuquerque. “We ask anyone who calls to schedule a ride to please be kind and patient with our Customer Service Representatives. They are working diligently to assist as many customers as possible with the resources we currently have available.”

Sun Van users must call the customer service line at (505)-243-7433 an hour and a half before their ride time.

