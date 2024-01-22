ABQ Sunport to begin search for local retail businesses

Workers at the Albuquerque International Sunport are moving full steam ahead on the $87 million Dream of Flight renovation.

Last month, they unveiled the new TSA that is nearly 50% bigger than the old TSA area. They also have some big names coming to the concession area.

“We want local, recognizable brands in the program. That is why we are going to see Santa Fe Brewing, The Grove, NM Piñon Coffee, Teller Distillery, Steel Bender Brewery. Brands like that, that already have a presence in the state,” said Manny Manriquez, Sunport’s Innovation & Commercial Development director.

As travelers navigate through the new TSA and enjoy some of the best food and drinks New Mexico have to offer. There’s only one thing missing:

“Next week we are going to be releasing a retail RFP, that is for 10 units in the Core Retail Program. This would essentially populate all 26 of our Core Food and Beverage Unit,” said Manriquez.

These spaces will be permanent storefronts for established businesses, but they’re also adding rotating kiosks for local vendors who want a temporary spot.

“So we can partner with local businesses and really give them a lower bar of entry into the airport. It is a shorter-term lease that they will be establishing through the Ascend ABQ Program, it would be six months to a year,” Manriquez said.

Manriquez says this will help smaller vendors showcase their products without having to go all in on a storefront.

“It is really a way to help local businesses really engage with our passengers in this market. We want to celebrate the brands and the products that exist today. Throughout New Mexico, not just Albuquerque, but throughout the state,” said Manriquez.

For more information on Sunport’s upcoming retail requests, click here.