Acid spill closes roads near Carlsbad

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — Two roads are closed due to an acid spill that Eddy County deputies say they discovered Wednesday morning near Carlsbad.

According to the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7 a.m. to the spill. It was in the area of State Road 31 and U.S. Highway 62/180.

Now, U.S. Highway 62/180 and a portion of State Road 31 are closed for safety purposes.

Crews are actively working the scene and investigating what happened. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Amy Dugas at 575-887-7551.

