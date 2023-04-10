FBI: Active shooter call at Tamaya Resort appears to be a hoax

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — Guests at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort were told to stay inside their rooms Monday afternoon after law enforcement received a call about an active shooter on the property.

The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel and Twin Warriors Golf Club nearby were also placed under lockdown.

After a thorough search, it was determined the call was either fake or a hoax. According to the FBI, no one was injured and no arrests have been made. They say there is no threat to the public.

The lockdowns have been lifted as of 7 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.