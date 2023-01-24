Actress Ana Gasteyer talks ties to New Mexico, “American Auto”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may remember actress Ana Gasteyer as Hillary Clinton or Martha Stewart, but did you know she has strong ties to New Mexico?

In an interview with KOB 4, Ana discussed the New Mexico town where her dad was a two-term mayor and she got married. We also discussed season two of her new NBC show, “American Auto.”

Catch the season two premiere January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and click the video above to view our interview with Ana Gasteyer.