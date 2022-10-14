Addiction resources and treatment: Where do I start?
Taking the first step toward treatment can be difficult, so Bernalillo County and other entities across New Mexico are dedicating their time to making it easier.
- Bernalillo County’s CARE Campus is a good first start. Resources include detox, sober living, and crisis treatment. You can also pick up Naloxone/Narcan at the campus in southeast Albuquerque 24/7.
- Serenity Mesa is New Mexico’s only youth addiction treatment center. They can treat 14 kids at a time for at least 90 days.
- There are other providers for adults across the state. Many of them attended Bernalillo County’s Fentanyl summit on Oct. 13. You can find a full list here, on the county’s “Keep NM Alive” campaign website.