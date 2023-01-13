Adoption event for rescued chihuahuas this Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nearly two weeks after dozens of chihuahuas were rescued from the scene of a crash near Santa Rosa, several of them will find new homes Sunday.

The East Mountain Companion Animal Project is teaming up with the Woof Gang Bakery in Albuquerque to host the “Biggest Small Dog Adoption Event Ever” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the bakery.

EMCAP says adoption fees vary based on the animal but it’s estimated to be around $300-350. Cash is preferred but CashApp, Venmo, Zelle and credit cards will be accepted.

The animal project is also accepting supplies donations at two drop-off locations: Pups and Suds Grooming in Albuquerque and Western Trails Veterinary Hospital in Edgewood.

Western Trails is also accepting donations toward the pups’ medical care. You can also donate online through PayPal by clicking here.

More information about the adoption is available by clicking here. You can also learn more by visiting the EMCAP’s Facebook page.