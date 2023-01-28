APD: EB I-40 closed at Carlisle due to car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Traffic along I-40 and I-25 is being redirected near the Big-I due to a serious car crash.

Albuquerque police say the crash happened on eastbound I-40 at Carlisle and all lanes have been closed.

Police say one person was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital. The second person suffered injuries, but no word on how serious.

According to officials, all northbound I-25 traffic will be diverted to I-40 westbound, and southbound I-25 to the I-40 eastbound ramp is blocked.

