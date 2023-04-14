AFR: 1 dead after apartment fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person suffered cardiac arrest and died at the scene of an apartment fire Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 9:24 p.m., Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to the 500 block of Kentucky Avenue. They contained the fire within five minutes but a person was taken out of the apartment unconscious.

Crews found the person in cardiac arrest and tried treating them. However, the person died at the scene.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.