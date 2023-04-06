AFR: 1 hospitalized following house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews quickly got a house fire under control Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was in northeast Albuquerque on the 700 block of Grace Street, near Lomas and Juan Tabo.

The call went out at about 3:20 p.m. and about a dozen firefighters responded. The fire was brought under control within five minutes of their arrival.

According to AFR, one person was sent to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

