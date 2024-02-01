AFR: 1 injured in fire at Village Inn in northeast Albuquerque

One person was injured in a fire at the Village Inn near Wyoming and Menaul.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — AFR responded to a fire at the Village Inn restaurant in northeast Albuquerque that left one person hospitalized overnight.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to reports of a fire at the Village Inn at Wyoming and Menaul.

Crews arrived and found a fire coming from the outside storage room, which they brought under control within about 20 minutes.

According to AFR, they contained the damage mostly to the storage and roof area.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with injuries. No word on their condition or the cause of the fire.

AFR is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.