AFR: 1 killed in NE Albuquerque apartment fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire rescue crews say one person was killed in an apartment complex fire Tuesday morning in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded around 6:53 a.m. to reports of a fire at a complex near Wyoming and Copper, along Utah Street. Crews received reports of someone trapped but also of evacuation efforts in progress.

Upon arrival, crews found a multi-level, multi-story apartment complex on fire with heavy smoke. They directly attacked the fire and brought it under control.

However, upon inspecting the complex, they found one person dead inside.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire and related circumstances are under investigation.

