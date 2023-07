ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire rescue crews responded to a home near Eubank and Candelaria in northeast Albuquerque where they found two people dead Monday.

AFR responded to the fire around 4:48 a.m. They arrived and found the home on fire. Then, they found two people dead at the front door while attacking the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

