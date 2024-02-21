AFR: 2 injured in overnight duplex fire

Two people were injured overnight in a fire at a duplex near Louisiana and Zuni.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a duplex fire that left two people injured overnight near Louisiana and Zuni.

According to AFR, the fire happened on Kentucky Street just after midnight. They brought it under control quickly but the back of the duplex had severe damage.

Two people from a neighboring home were taken “non-emergently” to local hospitals.

AFR says the unit had reportedly caught fire before. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the most recent fire.