3 Albuquerque firefighters arrested, charged with DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three Albuquerque firefighters have been arrested this month, accused of DWI.

The latest incident happened Saturday, when AFR firefighter Mateo Keyohara was pulled over at the Allsup’s on Indian School. According to a criminal complaint, Keyohara had bloodshot, glossy eyes and responding officers said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

When Keyohara pulled into the gas station, officers noted that he had to repark several times. He allegedly kept telling officers he was just coming from his house down the street.

Officers gave him several tests that he failed, and officers reported his breathalyzer test was at or above double the legal limit. Officers charged him with aggravated DWI, and his bond hearing is set for April 15.

AFR says driver Angelo Abeyta, driver Rane Hanni, and firefighter Mateo Keyohara remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

Less than a week before, AFR driver Rane Hanni was pulled over at the intersection of Commercial and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Responding officers said he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words.

Officers said Hanni did poorly on the field sobriety tests and refused to take the breathalyzer test. He was charged with aggravated DWI, and his bond hearing is set for April 1.

A few days before that, on March 13, AFR driver Angelo Abeyta was charged with aggravated DWI near Cleveland High School.

In a criminal complaint, officers said they observed similar signs of impairment – slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol. He also did poorly on field sobriety tests.

Officers said his breathalyzer test was at or above two times the legal limit.

This is Abeyta’s second offense. In 1990, he pleaded guilty to DWI and had to pay a fee, go to DWI school, and attend a program. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on May 1.

AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo shared the following statement Sunday, saying:

“Albuquerque Fire Rescue takes off-duty incidents seriously. These actions are not representative of the mission of AFR and do not align with the standards and expectations the department holds for the members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue.”

All three of the firefighters will remain on administrative leave pending the investigation. AFR says they are cooperating with law enforcement.