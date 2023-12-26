AFR: 3 treated for minor injuries in ‘riot’ at juvenile facility

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Three people were treated for minor injuries after a reported riot Monday at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dispatch sent Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel to the center regarding a reported “riot” on the inside of the building around 3:51 p.m. Monday. AFR stood by as Bernalillo County deputies responded to reports of “youths” throwing objects around and barricading entrances to the building.

Around 7:32 p.m., AFR made contact with a patient. Between then at 8:45 p.m., they treated three patients for minor injuries. They transported them all to UNM Hospital for further evaluation.

According to BCSO, staff got the situation under control at around 8:50 p.m. They did not release any further details on the incident.