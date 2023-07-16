AFR: 4 injured after suspected street racer loses control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four people were injured after a suspected street racer lost control Saturday night in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue say three of the pedestrians were critically injured, and one sustained non critical injures.

According to AFR, they received reports of two vehicles racing on Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

AFR says one driver lost control near 4801 Central Avenue NW and ran into pedestrians that were in line at a food truck.

Officials say the four injured pedestrians have been transported to the hospital.

There is no information on the driver or vehicle at this time.

