ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a fire at an abandoned warehouse in Wells Park.

According to AFR, part of the building has collapsed. It is located near 5th Street and Haines, next to the Kosmos.

Officials are still looking into what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.