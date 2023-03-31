AFR crews extinguish overnight bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters were busy overnight as they responded to an area in northwest Albuquerque where they put out a fire in the bosque.

Around 2 a.m., 22 Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to an area south of Coors and Paseo del Norte, near the Open Space Visitor Center. They found flames 2-4 feet high, beginning to climb the trees.

Luckily, AFR says crews quickly controlled the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby homes. They estimate the fire burned around a half-acre to 3/4 of an acre.

AFR reported no injuries to crews or citizens. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.