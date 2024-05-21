AFR extinguishes fire at Old Town restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — AFR says crews quickly extinguished a fire Tuesday morning at the High Noon Restaurant and Saloon in Old Town Albuquerque.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch sent AFR units to a reported fire involving a restaurant. When they arrived, crews quickly got to work on a fire with smoke and flames from an outer corner of the restaurant and a small addition of it.

Crews thankfully extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes. They couldn’t find anyone in the area. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.