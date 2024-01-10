AFR launches new pilot program dedicated to outdoor fires

In December alone, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to nearly 1,200 outdoor fires – that's on top of their thousands of other calls.

Now, a new dedicated brush truck is putting out those fires and freeing up other resources to respond to more serious calls.

“A lot of these fires are warming fires. So the unhoused, if they’re having a warming fire a cooking fire, instead of sending a fire engine we’re sending the smaller apparatus to deal with these fires where we don’t need a 2,000 gallon per minute pump and 5,000 gallons of water,” said AFR Lt. Jason Fejer.

KOB 4 went out with the crew, who is already extremely busy this winter.

