ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rescue crews freed an injured hiker Sunday in the Foothills.

A video shows Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel working to save a female hiker who they say slipped, and fell into a crevice. It happened at the Embudito Canyon in northeast Albuquerque.

#BREAKING Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are working to save a girl who fell in between 2 large rocks and possibly broke her leg. This is at Embudito Canyon in northeast Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/ed8KsXSq6D — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) April 2, 2023

AFR crews say her leg was trapped, and she was injured – though it’s not clear how badly.

AFR crews are bringing out special equipment to free the girl. There’s easily up to 40 rescuers out here. pic.twitter.com/zZxPwRT8Ka — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) April 3, 2023

Dozens of personnel responded and are working to get her to an ambulance.