AFR responds to diesel fuel spill at University Stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gas spill was getting cleaned up at University Stadium Thursday. A truck setting up for the New Mexico Bowl is responsible for the spill.

Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue say it happened when a semi-truck hit a post in the parking lot Thursday afternoon. That put a hole in the fuel tank.

Hazmat crews were called out to plug the hole and stop the leak — around 75 gallons of fuel leaked from the tank.

AFR crews turned the scene over to UNM for the clean up.