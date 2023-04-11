AFR responds to large fire near I-40 and Sixth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial structure fire Tuesday afternoon, just south of I-40 and north of downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded around 12:22 p.m., to Sixth St. N.W. and Haines Ave., near I-40. AFR reported multiple ladder trucks and engine trucks responded to contain the fire.

Fire crews are unsure what’s burning. However, a large black plume is highly visible from various parts of the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.