AFR responds to second fire at SE Albuquerque home in a week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters responded overnight to a home in southeast Albuquerque that caught fire for the second time in the last week.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews arrived at the home on Tennessee Street, near Pennsylvania and Trumbull. They found the fire spread to two other homes.

It took crews around 15 minutes to get the fires under control. No one was hurt.

A week ago, crews responded to this same house and brought the fire under control.

AFR is continuing to investigate what caused the fires.