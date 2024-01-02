AFR: Sais Food Market ‘a total loss’ after third fire

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded again to a fire at a food market in the southeastern part of our town.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A food market in southeast Albuquerque is now a “total loss” after crews responded to a fire there for the third time in two months.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded around 9 a.m. Sunday to the Sais Food Market at the corner of Louisiana and Trumbull. After about 10 minutes, they brought the fire under control.

The other two fires at the market happened within just three weeks of each other.

