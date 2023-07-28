After a year, BCSO finds 3 missing children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In June 2022, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find three missing children. In an update Thursday, BCSO announced the three children have been found.

Authorities were searching for 13-year-old Julian Martinez, 8-year-old Aiden Martinez, and 3-year-old Arianna Martinez. They were last seen in the area of Central and Charleston.

According to BCSO, they were worried that the children were in the company of people “deemed unsafe.”

In an update Thursday evening, a BCSO spokesperson said the children were found with both biological parents in an apartment. BCSO is now attempting to get the children into a 48-hour hold with CYFD.

Authorities have not shared how detectives discovered where the children were.

Information is limited at this time.

