After closure announcement, fans rush to last Rebel Donut location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Less than 24 hours ago, Rebel Donut sent the internet into a frenzy after announcing it will permanently close its doors next Thursday.

A post on Facebook thanked everyone who’s supported the small local business over the past 11 years.

Those supporters posted right back, flooding the comment section with family photos, heartwarming stories about favorite special orders, and customers traveling across the country to get their fix.

They also shared their sadness to see a community staple go, but a lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye.

“I don’t know where we’re gonna get donuts now,” said Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez was one of many customers visiting the only remaining Coors location while they still can.

“We’ve been coming here since Lucas was about two years old. So we’re pretty sad to see them go,” said Amanda Montano.

And they’re not alone.

“I like this place a lot. So I was really sad when I heard about it,” said Ava Martinez.

“We found out last night and I had to rush over, so we made sure we have our last licks,” said Dianne Hensley. “We just love Rebel Donuts, and we’re very sad. We’re not going to be able to celebrate all the silly holidays with them. Like, you know, May the 4th, we have to come get our Star Wars donuts and things like that.”

Rebel Donut’s Wyoming location closed months ago following a fire, and on June 15 the Coors location will officially lock its doors too.

Rebel Donut representatives said they were too busy filling orders Monday to comment or explain why it’s closing. But one thing is certain – this local business will be missed.

“Get your donuts while you still can,” said Hernandez.

People have until June 15 to get donuts and to use any gift cards or redeem points.

Rebel also says they will call anyone who placed an order for after June 15 later this week to talk about their options or receive a refund.

They ask for patience as they do their best to keep up with demand over the next week.