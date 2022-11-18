AG Balderas to become next president of Northern New Mexico College

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Northern New Mexico College’s Board of Regents unanimously voted to select New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas as their next president.

Balderas was selected over fellow candidates Dr. Bruno Hicks, Dr. Patricia Trujillo and Dr. E. Yueh-Ting “Y-T” Lee. Each candidate faced two community forums and feedback in their respective bids for the position.

Balderas’ term as attorney general ends in January 2023. He will take over for Dr. Barbara Medina, who became the interim president after Rick Bailey stepped down back in January.