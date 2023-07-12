AG, NMLA set free legal clinic for Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire victims

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez and New Mexico Legal Aid are hosting a free legal clinic for those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

Several pro bono attorneys will be at the free clinic, answering questions people may have. The attorneys will also help explain and guide people through important forms and other legal services they may need.

“We are happy to be partnering with Legal Aid for this clinic. We will continue to create events that provide New Mexicans with tailored resources to aid in their recovery. Also, we have created a dedicated team of advocates and attorneys. They will be focused on this work for as long as it takes to help get these communities back on their feet,” AG Torrez stated.

“We, the Volunteer Attorney Program and New Mexico Legal Aid as a whole want to help as many people as possible,” said Isabella Zayani, the pro bono coordinator for NMLA’s Volunteer Attorney Program. “That’s the point of all of our legal clinics and fairs. For this one, our focus is providing support and guidance to people who are seeking compensation for the losses they incurred.”

To register for the event, click here. Walk-in visits are also available but only on a first-come, first-served basis.