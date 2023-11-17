‘Ageless Artisan Craft Fair’ to spotlight local senior artisans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is hosting a craft fair this weekend spotlighting the work of local senior artisans.

Over 50 senior artists will show off their works, including tin art, woodwork, ceramics, photography, mixed media, jewelry and more. It will all be available for purchase too.

“We created the Ageless Artisan Craft Fair to help showcase the amazing talent and artistry of Albuquerque’s older adult community. We’re grateful to our wonderful community partners for helping make this holiday tradition a yearly success,” said Anna Sanchez, the director of Senior Affairs.

The fair is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Organizers say they will also have food trucks, live music and activities for the whole family.