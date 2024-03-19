Airman’s Attic expands services to combat food insecurity on base

Millions of people across the country are struggling with food insecurity, and that includes men and women serving in the military.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Millions of people across the country are struggling with food insecurity, and that includes men and women serving in the military.

“The Department of Defense recently did a study and identified some needs and one of them was food insecurity,” said Diane Bergin, a military spouse. “So one way for the Airman’s Attic to provide that need is to expand their operations and open up a food pantry.”

In 2020, the Department of Defense reported nearly 24% of active-duty service members struggle with food insecurity. That number is holding steady.

That’s where the Airman’s Attic comes in to provide everyday necessities and resources at every installation across the Air Force. The location at Cannon Air Force Base recently moved – specifically to help address food insecurity.

“The Airman’s Attic was at a different location because it was really small and we wanted room to expand to have more donations and, plus, have the space to open up a pantry,” said Maggie Fleck, a military spouse.

All goods housed in the Airman’s Attic are donated.

“Anyone with base access can donate,” said Marquez Edwards, Network 5/6 president. “We have drop-off locations on base, so for those that can access the base, they can drop off anytime. We are in the process of working on having drop-off locations off base for residents who can’t access the base at this time.”

The Airman’s Attic doesn’t just help people in need. The Cannon Air Force Base community says it’s grown to become a gathering place.