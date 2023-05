ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alameda Elementary School officials evacuated students and canceled classes for the rest of Tuesday due to a gas leak.

Albuquerque Public Schools reported around 9:45 a.m. they evacuated the school due to the leak. They also canceled classes at the time and told parents to pick their kids up at the North Valley Community Center. Officials will require an ID at pickup time.

No further details are available at this time.