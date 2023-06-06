Alamogordo courts to hold safe surrender event this week

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – The Alamogordo Magistrate Court is holding a safe surrender event Friday and Saturday.

According to court staff, anyone who shows up will get a favorable consideration when requesting a new court date, a payment plan, or any other required court action.

“This safe surrender event provides people with outstanding warrants an opportunity to avoid jail, suspension of driving privileges, and other consequences by appearing before a judge,” said Administrative Office of the Courts Deputy Director Karl Reifsteck. “At the time of surrender, anyone who appears voluntarily will receive favorable consideration when requesting a new court date, payment plan, or any other option required to comply with the court order.”

If you aren’t sure if you have a warrant, call the toll-free hotline at (855)-268-7804.